New study finds common antidepressant pill could be used to treat Covid-19

A new clinical trial shows that Fluvoxamine shortened hospital stays for people battling Covid-19

A study published in The Lancet Global Health found that a common antidepressant pill, Fluvoxamine, may be a major tool in helping treat people with Covid-19.

The drug is most commonly use to treat people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety or depression, but was repurposed by doctors for it's anti-inflammatory qualities.

The trial, which included 1,500 patients in Brazil, found that only around 11% of those who were given the drug had to go to the hospital.

Fluvoxamine is also relatively inexpensive, at about $4 for a 10-day dosage, compared to Covid-19 antibody treatments which can cost upwards of $2,000 or more.

Currently, the only FDA-approved drug to help treat Covid-19 is Remdesivir, which was given a "conditional recommendation" for hospitalized patients.