New study finds common antidepressant pill could be used to treat Covid-19

A study published in The Lancet Global Health found that a common antidepressant pill, Fluvoxamine, may be a major tool in helping treat people with Covid-19.
The drug is most commonly use to treat people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety or depression, but was repurposed by doctors for it's anti-inflammatory qualities.
The trial, which included 1,500 patients in Brazil, found that only around 11% of those who were given the drug had to go to the hospital.
Fluvoxamine is also relatively inexpensive, at about $4 for a 10-day dosage, compared to Covid-19 antibody treatments which can cost upwards of $2,000 or more.
Currently, the only FDA-approved drug to help treat Covid-19 is Remdesivir, which was given a "conditional recommendation" for hospitalized patients.
Researchers say while the findings are promising, the treatment is not authorized for use yet and still requires more, larger-scale, studies. Doctors and health experts agree that the Covid-19 vaccines are still the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.