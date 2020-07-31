New Oxford Harvest Festival and Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The event was set for Oct. 24, the New Oxford Chamber of Commerce said. Instead, an alternative event will be held, with details forthcoming

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 13th annual Harvest Day Festival and Parade has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The event had been scheduled for Oct. 24, the chamber said.

"Many factors went into the decision to cancel the event, with the safety and well-being of all involved being the top priority," the organization said in its announcement. "The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce plans to a host an alternate event in place of this year’s Harvest Day Festival & Parade. Planning for the alternate event is currently in progress."

Whatever form the alternative event takes, it will adhere to current state guidelines and allow participants to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, the chamber said.