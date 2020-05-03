New Jersey first presumptive case of COVID-19

The patient has been hospitalized since March 3

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and acting Governor Shelia Oliver announce the states first presumptive positive case of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 in Bergen County.

The presumptive patient is a man in his 30's and has been in the hospital since Tuesday.

The presumptive positive test came from the New Jersey Department of Health and is now being submitted to the CDC to confirm.

The hospital is working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health and following all infectious disease protocols.