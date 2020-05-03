New Jersey first presumptive case of COVID-19

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and acting Governor Shelia Oliver announce the states first presumptive positive case of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 in Bergen County.
The presumptive patient is a man in his 30's and has been in the hospital since Tuesday.
The presumptive positive test came from the New Jersey Department of Health and is now being submitted to the CDC to confirm.
The hospital is working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health and following all infectious disease protocols.
In the statement, Gov. Murphy says in part "My administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey. We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks."