New Cumberland Middle School to close for at least a week due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Students will learn remotely while the building is closed for cleaning and sanitation, superintendent Todd Stoltz said Thursday.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — New Cumberland Middle School will close for at least a week and switch to remote instruction due to a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the school community, West Shore School District superintendent Todd Stoltz said Thursday in a message to parents and guardians.

"Due to multiple factors, including continued community spread, the number of positive cases affecting our school community, the number of students and staff required to quarantine as a result of those cases, and Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education guidance, New Cumberland Middle School will close for all students and staff effective Friday, November 6 through minimally Sunday, November 15," Stoltz said.

During the closure, students will follow the same remote schedule they have been using on Fridays, according to Stoltz.

"Over the course of next week, we will continue to monitor conditions to determine our ability to return safely to in-person instruction on Monday, November 16," he said. "All other District schools will remain open at this time."

While the building is closed, classrooms and other affected areas will undergo sanitation and cleaning in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state health and education agency guidelines.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those identified as close contacts will be quarantined, and may participate in remote learning if they feel well enough to do so, Stoltz said.

The school district encourages its students and families to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19, including social distancing, face coverings, and regular hand-washing.

Parents are asked to closely monitor students for possible symptoms for the next two weeks, Stoltz said. The CDC’s website provides a complete listing of symptoms and a self-checker: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html