Need an escape from COVID-19? Take a virtual trip to a National Park

National Parks are closed because of COVID-19.
You can still take a trip to some and it's totally legal.
That's because a lot of the parks are offering virtual tours.
If you're feeling a little stuck right now, you can escape and take a trip to Yellowstone National Park out west.
Or maybe Denali National Park in Alaska.
Feeling patriotic? Take a virtual trip to Ellis Island to see the Statue of Liberty.
There are dozens of other parks you can check out too.
