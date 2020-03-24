Need an escape from COVID-19? Take a virtual trip to a National Park

National Parks are closed across the country, but many of them are offering virtual tours.

National Parks are closed because of COVID-19.

You can still take a trip to some and it's totally legal.

That's because a lot of the parks are offering virtual tours.

If you're feeling a little stuck right now, you can escape and take a trip to Yellowstone National Park out west.

Or maybe Denali National Park in Alaska.

Feeling patriotic? Take a virtual trip to Ellis Island to see the Statue of Liberty.

There are dozens of other parks you can check out too.