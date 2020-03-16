Neato Burrito switches to takeout-only format as a COVID-19 precaution

Beginning today, Neato Burrito will only accept takeout orders at all 7 of its Central PA locations. Online orders are preferred, the restaurant said.

Neato Burrito has announced that beginning Monday it will be offering takeout orders only at all seven of its Central Pennsylvania locations.

The restaurant said it would prefer that all orders be made online. Fax and phone orders will be accepted for now, "but our fax and phones will be overwhelmed quickly, so online will be the best option for most," the restaurant's announcement said.

"Initially, we will allow in-house (walk down the line) orders, but expect to limit orders to online, fax and phone orders moving forward," the restaurant said.