Nearly 650,000 people have filed new unemployment claims in Pennsylvania since March 15

Credit: PA Dept. of Labor & Industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Almost 650,000 people filed new unemployment claims in Pennsylvania since the Commonwealth temporarily waived some requirements to make it easier for workers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak to file for compensation, according to unofficial numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Last week, 378,900 people filed claims, the state Department of Labor and Industry said. As of Wednesday, an additional 271,067 filed unemployment claims this week, according to the department's numbers.

The state's unemployment compensation numbers are not official until the U.S. Department of Labor releases them every Thursday.

Starting today, the Dept. of L&I will release daily updates at 11 a.m. on its website

Claims data is available here.

