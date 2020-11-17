National Guard to assist Cumberland County nursing home with 90 COVID-19 cases

Messiah Village's Nursing home has seen 90 residents test positive for COVID-19 over the past three weeks. Now, the National Guard is providing resources.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The National Guard is now assisting a Messiah Lifeways nursing home that has seen 90 residents test positive for COVID-19 over the past three weeks.

In a release, Curt Stutzman, the President & CEO of Messiah Lifeways, said that the outbreak is in Messiah Village's Nursing neighborhoods in the 100 block of Mt. Allen Drive in Mechanicsburg.

As a result, about 20 members of the National Guard arrived on November 16, according to the release.

Those National Guardsmen will assist as medics, and provide additional dining, housekeeping, and campus services.

Stutzman said in the release that Messiah Lifeways is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in testing all residents and staff at least once per week.

On November 10, the Pennsylvania Department of Health conducted an on-site infection control survey at Messiah Village and no deficiencies were cited, according to the release.