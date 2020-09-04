Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. — The annual Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show is the latest event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Organizers said Thursday that the show, scheduled for August 15-16, is off.
The 2021 show is scheduled for August 21-22, organizers said.
"The health of our artists, volunteers, community, and patrons are at the forefront of this decision," the organizers said in a Facebook post. "We know that art heals and creativity is needed more than ever at this time. We are committed to the continuation of our show when we can safely honor all that we hold so dear and what makes our community the unique (and healthy) place to live, visit, reflect, revel, and create."