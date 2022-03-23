Health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccine as Moderna looks to request authorization for its vaccine for kids aged 6 and under

Dr. Raghav Tirupathi with WellSpan is debunking the widely spread myths about heart inflammation and the vaccine.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Moderna prepares to seek authorization for a low dose vaccine for children aged 6 and under, Dr. Raghav Tirupathi with WellSpan Health is debunking the widely spread myths about heart inflammation and the vaccine.

Citing various studies, Tirupathi says the risk of experiencing heart inflammation is substantially higher for those who contract COVID-19 versus those who get the vaccine.

"The risk of myocarditis from the infection itself could be as high as 7% in some studies, and it leads to significant debility if not mortality," he said.

He says men aged 12-39 were found to be the most likely to experience myocarditis. Still, according to Tirupathi, "the risk of COVID-19 vaccine associated myocarditis is minimal."

Tirupathi also noted studies did not find increased rates of myocarditis in children aged 5-12 who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

While he says there was a slight increase in myocarditis in people aged 12-39, spacing out vaccine doses lowers that risk.

"In that age group of 12- to 39-year-olds, you can space out the two doses of the MRNA vaccine by up to eight weeks," explained Tirupathi.

With vaccines for children once again on parents' minds, Tirupathi advises they follow all of the recommendations from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.