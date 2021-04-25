Mobile covid-19 vaccination unit, CATE, set to come to Harrisburg

Harrisburg will host 2 mobile vaccination clinics this week. One on Monday April 26, and the second on Wednesday April 28

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editors Note: Video originally aired on April, 12, 2021.

Latino Connection's mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit, CATE, will make several stops in Harrisburg this week.

The PA Department of Health partnered with Latino Connection and Highmark Blue Shield, to bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic, to underserved and minority communities with a need.

The mobile testing unit, CATE (Community Accessible Testing and Education) was used this past fall for a mobile testing tour.

CATE will be at the Hadee Mosque on Division Street on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Beacon Clinic on April 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Another mobile vaccine clinic will be held on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Handles Foundation in Harrisburg.

Anyone who would like a vaccine, pre-registration is required.