Mission BBQ won't let COVID-19 stop a daily tradition

Mission BBQ restaurants stop everyday at noon to play the national anthem and that tradition continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

YORK, Pa. — A local restaurant isn't letting a pandemic stop employees from showing their patriotism.

If you've been to a Mission BBQ, you know every day at noon the employees and customers stop what they're doing and stand for the national anthem.

COVID-19 is not stopping that tradition.

The director of operations for the restaurants in Central PA, Jerry Sullivan, says even in the middle of the pandemic, his team wanted to still take a moment each day to honor our country, even customers are no longer allowed inside the restaurant.

"We take all of our teammates outside and do it in our parking lot," said Sullivan.

Mission BBQ streams the anthem daily on its Facebook page, as a way to continue to connect with customers and the community.

Sullivan said, "People can still witness a great thing that we do."

We All Rise even during challenging times. Posted by MISSION BBQ on Thursday, April 16, 2020

The restaurant is still open for curbside pickup orders and some local deliveries too.

Employees have a message for those fighting COVID-19 every day.

"You have to respect everybody doing their part to combat what we call this war we're in right now. Hats off to everybody in the hospital, doctors, nurses, first responders, who I'm sure are burning the candle at both ends during these times."

All of the Mission BBQ locations are taking part in the daily national anthem.