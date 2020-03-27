Missing your friends? Host a virtual happy hour

Social distancing may have you feeling a bit lonely right now. There are plenty of video chat websites that all you to host a virtual happy hour with your friends.

Friday nights are typically a way to unwind from a week at the office.

Social distancing and working from home, may have you all out of sorts.

We have a solution: virtual happy hour.

You can grab your favorite wine, beer, cocktail or mocktail and catch up with your friends - virtually.

There are several different platforms you can use to have a group video chat.

They all also allow about 10 people or more to join the video call.