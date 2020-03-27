Missing your friends? Host a virtual happy hour

Friday nights are typically a way to unwind from a week at the office.
Social distancing and working from home, may have you all out of sorts.
We have a solution: virtual happy hour.
You can grab your favorite wine, beer, cocktail or mocktail and catch up with your friends - virtually.
There are several different platforms you can use to have a group video chat.
Facebook messenger, Facetime, Skype, Google hangouts, What's app are all free.
They all also allow about 10 people or more to join the video call.
If you come across a free product that can help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, please sent us a message on the FOX43 Facebook page or email Jackie De Tore.