Missing your friends? Host a virtual happy hour

Social distancing may have you feeling a bit lonely right now. There are plenty of video chat websites that all you to host a virtual happy hour with your friends.

Friday nights are typically a way to unwind from a week at the office.

Social distancing and working from home, may have you all out of sorts.

 We have a solution: virtual happy hour.

You can grab your favorite wine, beer, cocktail or mocktail and catch up with your friends - virtually.

 There are several different platforms you can use to have a group video chat.

 Facebook messenger, Facetime, Skype, Google hangouts, What's app are all free.

They all also allow about 10 people or more to join the video call.

