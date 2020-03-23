Missing your friends doing social distancing? You can have a "Netflix Party"

A Google Chrome extension allows you to have a Netflix viewing party and chat with your friends and it's free!

If social distancing has you missing your friends, you can still hang out - virtually.

Google Chrome has an extension that offers friends stream the same Netflix shows remotely.

The extension lets groups chat live while watching the same film or show on Netflix at the same time through a shared screen.

To use it, download the extension from using your Google Chrome browser.

You can find the download link on the extension's website.

Once downloaded, users can start a "Netflix Party" by pulling up any Netflix show or movie clicking the extension's logo next to the address bar.

This will start a party and generate a unique link that can be shared with friends who want to join.

Other users can click the link, log on to Netflix and be able to watch with you.

The extension is free to use.

However, the Netflix subscription is not.