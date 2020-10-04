While most students in Pennsylvania are learning from home, hundreds of students at Milton Hershey School have nowhere else to go.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Computer screens are peppered with young, smiling faces. Lesson plans are digitized. Despite this ‘new normal,’ connections remain stable between students and teachers at Milton Hershey School in Dauphin County.

All 2,100 students have been given a laptop or tablet and most of them were sent home. However, about 470 students remain on campus, with nowhere else to go.

“Some of our students would be in a homeless shelter with a mom or a dad or maybe they have a life circumstance where it’s just not safe for them to be in their home. We’ve definitely had cases of that,” said Dave Vagnoni, media relations manager at Milton Hershey School.

Vagnoni said the school is taking every precaution to protect students and staff on campus. To date, they have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Essential employees on campus fill out a screening form every morning. If they have any symptom of COVID-19, we’re sending them home,” explained Vagnoni. “In terms of our students, if they are off campus, maybe they went home for a visit, students are always welcome back. They are immediately taken to our health center for a screening.”

To reduce screen time, class schedules have moved to Mondays through Thursdays and begin at 9:00 am. To improve morale, teachers and MHS houseparents are getting creative.

“Some houseparents, along with students in student homes, put up holiday lights outside to cheer everybody up. We’ve had students write inspirational messages on the sidewalk, which has been really cool for passersby to see,” said Vagnoni.

Students also put up a sign that reads, “HOPE IS NOT CANCELED.” Vagnoni hopes it sends a strong message to the nurses and doctors who pass the MHS campus on the way to Hershey Medical Center, where they are fighting coronavirus on the front lines.

“Hopefully at the end of this, as a community and as a school, we come out even stronger,” Vagnoni declared.