Millersville University student tests positive for COVID-19

A Millersville University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university was notified on Friday.
The student, who lives in Millersville borough, did not live on campus. They are in good health and will continue to self quarantine. The students housemates are also self-quarantining
The Department of Health says there is a low risk of exposure to staff and students based on the last tome the student was on campus.
University Health Services recommends, consistent with advice from the PA-DOH, that the campus community avoid social contact where they would be less than six feet apart.