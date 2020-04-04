Millersville University student tests positive for COVID-19

The student is doing well and is under medical supervision. The University is in contact with the student and sends its best wishes for a full recovery.

A Millersville University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university was notified on Friday.

The student, who lives in Millersville borough, did not live on campus. They are in good health and will continue to self quarantine. The students housemates are also self-quarantining

The Department of Health says there is a low risk of exposure to staff and students based on the last tome the student was on campus.