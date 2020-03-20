Millersville University cancels commencement, announces prorated refunds for food, housing, other fees

The school is complying with Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate that all non-life-sustaining businesses in PA close due to coronavirus.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University announced Friday it has canceled its spring commencement ceremonies as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, and will provide students with pro-rata refunds for dining, housing, and other related fees.

University president Daniel A. Wubah announced the decisions in an update on the school's website.

He said the school with complying with Gov. Tom Wolf's order for all non-life-sustaining business in Pennsylvania -- including its colleges and universities -- to close.

"Spring commencement is an occasion that our entire campus looks forward to every year in May. It is with great disappointment that we must officially postpone this May’s Commencement ceremonies and festivities," Wubah said in the update. "I know this decision is a tremendous disappointment to our graduates who have worked so hard to complete their degree programs. I share your frustration and pain."

Wubah said Millersville will "move expeditiously" to provide relief to students who have been impacted by the university's closure.