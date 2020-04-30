Middletown man gets celebration during discharge from COVID-19 treatment at Penn State Hershey Medical Center

HERSHEY, Pa. — A Middletown man got a discharge to remember after beating COVID-19.
In a video posted on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Facebook page, 77-year-old Frank Fraumeny can be seen being taken through the hallways of the center during his recent discharge.
The halls were lined with doctors, nurses and staff cheering loudly in celebration, making it a moment that Fraumeny will surely never forget:
The medical center also noted that it has successfully discharged more than 60 COVID-19 patients thus far, and that they wish Fraumeny a speedy recovery.