Middletown man gets celebration during discharge from COVID-19 treatment at Penn State Hershey Medical Center

SOUND ON: Listen to doctors, nurses and staff cheer loudly as Frank Fraumeny, 77, a COVID-19 patient from Middletown, is taken through the hallways of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical during his recent discharge celebration. To date, Hershey Medical Center has successfully discharged more than 60 COVID-19 patients. We wish Frank a safe and speedy recovery as he transitions to rehabilitation!