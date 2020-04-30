x
Middletown man gets celebration during discharge from COVID-19 treatment at Penn State Hershey Medical Center

Frank Fraumeny, 77, beat COVID-19, and was discharged with a celebration he surely will never forget.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A Middletown man got a discharge to remember after beating COVID-19.

In a video posted on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Facebook page, 77-year-old Frank Fraumeny can be seen being taken through the hallways of the center during his recent discharge.

The halls were lined with doctors, nurses and staff cheering loudly in celebration, making it a moment that Fraumeny will surely never forget:

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center staff cheers as COVID-19 patient is discharged from hospital

SOUND ON: Listen to doctors, nurses and staff cheer loudly as Frank Fraumeny, 77, a COVID-19 patient from Middletown, is taken through the hallways of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical during his recent discharge celebration. To date, Hershey Medical Center has successfully discharged more than 60 COVID-19 patients. We wish Frank a safe and speedy recovery as he transitions to rehabilitation!

Posted by Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The medical center also noted that it has successfully discharged more than 60 COVID-19 patients thus far, and that they wish Fraumeny a speedy recovery.

