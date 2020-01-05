Middletown Home retirement community comes up with creative ways to keep residents smiling during COVID-19 outbreak

From Puppy Parades to visits from horses, the home's activities staff is going to great lengths to keep its residents happy while they practice social distancing.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania retirement community has spent the COVID-19 outbreak coming up with fun surprises to put some smiles on the faces of residents who are unable to see family members and friends due to CDC social distancing guidelines.

The Middletown Home's activities staff has gotten creative in finding ways to keep its residents entertained, the retirement community said in a press release.

A recent surprise for residents was a special visit from Rosie and Lenny, two horses that came to The Middletown Home and went window to window to visit each resident.

Lenox, “Lenny,” is a rescue horse owned by Samantha Horn. And Rosie, once labeled an untameable mustang, is owned by Olivia Bort, who adopted her through the BLM (Bureau of Land Management).

Both Rosie and Lenny live at Justamere Farm in Middletown.

The Middletown Home also hosted a Puppy Parade featuring three service dogs from Susquehanna Service Dogs who visited residents at their windows: Safari, an eleven month old golden retriever; Guinness: a year and a half old black lab; and Blanche: the Middletown Home’s Facility Dog, a five year old golden retriever.

The Middletown Home has also started a Family Video Call program to ensure that residents can share some screen time with their loved ones.

Additionally, the Middletown Home staff has been busy creating activity packets which include word searches, crossword puzzles, poems, stories, coloring pages, and much more. Pastors have also been meeting with residents daily and spending time with them, talking and reflecting on truths and encouragements found in the Bible, staff at the Middletown Home said.