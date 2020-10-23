Middletown Area School moves to full remote learning for next week after positive COVID-19 cases

The cases were reported at the middle school. All other district schools remain open.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown Area School District announced the middle school's full move to remote learning starting on Friday Oct. 23 after more than one student at the same building tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said the latest student to test positive was last in school on Monday Oct.19.

The Department of Health is expected to call the parents of any student that needs to be quarantined for 14 days due to direct contact with the positive individual.

On the school district's website, Superintendent Dr. Lori Suski said "Due to the fact that there are now two (2) students in the same school building who have tested positive within a 14-day period, and Dauphin County is in the “moderate” level of community transmission, the decision matrix from the PA Department of Education and PA Department of Health recommends that the school be closed for 5 – 7 days.

In consultation with the District Physician and in following the protocols of the MASD Health & Safety Plan, the Middletown Area Middle School will be closed on Friday, October 23 through Friday, October 30.

All students will be 100% remote, and teachers will teach from home. This closure will allow the building to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. It also allows the public health staff the necessary time to complete case investigation and contact tracing."

In addition, extracurricular activities such as sports games are canceled.