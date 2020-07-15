Free mental health services for workers in Lancaster County

With a spike in mental health needs, Mental Health America of Lancaster County & the Steinman Foundation step in to help workers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Not working and being cooped up inside, COVID-19 has caused a variety of issues when it comes to mental health. Many large companies have employee assistance programs that help employees get help, but not all.

Thankfully, Mental Health America of Lancaster Lancaster county has launched a program to change that and give county residents currently working mental health services at no charge.

Kim McDevitt is the Executive Director of Mental Health America of Lancaster County. She says thanks to the Steinman Foundation, the Community Mental Health Assistance Program, or CMAP, should help a lot of people during the pandemic.

"I think the uncertainty and the lack of control we think we have really impacts us emotionally and mentally," said McDevitt. "We provide mental health screenings online and we've seen a spike in those, especially those showing symptoms of anxiety and depression."

With this new program, each individual that qualifies will receive an assessment, plus 3 visits with one of nearly 70 providers that are taking part. Program Director Caryn Thompson says the key, of course, is letting people know that help exists.

"There are so any people who feel alone because there has been so much isolation and the overwhelm of this pandemic has put people in almost like a bubble and they don't realize that there's a way that they can get help outside that bubble," Thompson said.

Experts say building a relationship with MHA will also connect community members to resources such as support groups or additional services to help them and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.