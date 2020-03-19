Medical transport company offering ride service to general public in PA during coronavirus pandemic

Integrated Medical Transport temporarily providing public transportation alternative throughout its 20-county service area

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Integrated Medical Transport, provider of non-emergency medical transportation in Pennsylvania, will offer service to the general public beginning March 23 for those who rely on public transportation and are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

Integrated Medical Transport’s vehicles are cleaned twice between transports, adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clinical cleaning protocol guidance for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies. Vehicles are sanitized upon arrival at a client’s pickup location to create the cleanest possible environment prior to transport. This also provides clients with an opportunity to witness the sanitation procedure. Vehicles are then sanitized immediately after a client is dropped off at their destination to minimize the risk of carried contamination and exposure between clients.

Additionally, drivers undergo a body temperature check before the start of their shifts and each are trained in the use of Personal Protective Equipment to maximize infection control.

“While our country and our state continues to institute unprecedented measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, there are individuals who count on ride-hailing services and other public transportation options for essential travel,” said Integrated Medical Transport Chief Executive Officer Matt Rohman. “These individuals will be rightfully concerned about the risk of exposure to the virus and community spread. This is why we have decided to put our premium medical transport fleet to work as an alternative to ride-hailing services, ride-sharing services and taxis. Customers will not only have a comfortable ride but can take comfort knowing our vehicles are sanitized before and after each ride in accordance with EMS transportation standards.”

Transport service for the general public will be available within Integrated Medical Transport’s Pennsylvania service area (map) including the following regions and counties:

Central Pennsylvania (counties of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Lancaster, Perry and York)

Lehigh Valley (counties of Lehigh and Northampton)

Southeastern Pennsylvania (counties of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery)

Bloomsburg-Berwick-Sunbury (counties of Northumberland and Snyder)

Berks County

Carbon County

Juniata County

Monroe County

Schuylkill County

To make a reservation for a ride, customers can call Integrated Medical Transport at (717) 590-8179, email reserve@integratedmedicaltransport.com or visit integratedmedicaltransport.com.

Integrated Medical Transport has reduced its lowest medical transport rate for the purpose of general public rides. The general public ride base rate is $40.00 each way plus $2.50 per mile. The company plans to offer transport services to the general public until the threat of COVID-19 has passed.