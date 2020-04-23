MedExpress Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing at designated York County locations

The tests will be administered from patients' cars, if needed, in an effort to limit potential exposure, MedExpress said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — MedExpress Urgent Care announced Thursday that COVID-19 testing is now available at designated locations in York County.

The tests will be administered from patients' cars, if needed, in an effort to limit potential exposure, MedExpress said.

Testing is only available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria, according to MedExpress.

“As one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress was uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Alex Strachan, Chief Medical Officer for MedExpress. “We continue to adapt our approach throughout this unprecedented situation to best meet the evolving needs of our communities.

"As such, many of our centers are now offering testing outside of our facility from patient vehicles. We've also added the option for patients to visit a licensed health care professional virtually from the comfort of their own home."

If you are seeking COVID-19 testing, visit www.medexpress.com/covid19 to review the CDC-based screening criteria prior to visiting.

If you believe the screening criteria apply to you, please call your local MedExpress center, and team members will help you determine next steps.

MedExpress centers are open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

For a list of designated MedExpress COVID-19 testing locations, please visit www.medexpress.com/covid19tests.