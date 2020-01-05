Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day event canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Organizers say the decision was made in consideration for the health and safety of vendors and guests. The event will return on June 17, 2021

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Jubilee Day, the annual downtown celebration in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, is the latest event to fall victim to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers announced Friday that the 2020 edition of Jubilee Day, scheduled to take place on June 18, has been canceled.

"Due to the circumstances in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 edition of Jubilee Day," the chamber said in a press release. "After careful consideration and with the guidance from the Borough of Mechanicsburg, Department of Health, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it was deemed in the best interest of the health and safety of the vendors, attendees, and community at large not to hold what has become the unofficial start of the summer."

The event will return on June 17, 2021, organizers said.

“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day” said Jeff Palm, Executive Director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors.