Mechanicsburg Community Pool will remain closed in 2020, borough says

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Borough of Mechanicsburg announced Wednesday that the Community Pool will not open for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This decision was not made lightly," the post said. "The pool is not permitted to open under the yellow phase of (Governor Tom Wolf's) reopen plan, with no timeliness given for the implementation of the green phase. Considering the costly and stringent safety guidelines issued by the CDC and the PA Parks and Recreation Society for the operation of the pool, the Borough was left with little choice."

The borough said that while chlorine does kill the virus, other surfaces, like the locker rooms, railings, and slides, would have to be sanitized on a continuing basis, requiring extra staff.

The constant sanitizing work would also "be extremely disruptive to the patrons," the borough said.

The borough also pointed to the yellow phase directive prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people -- including staff -- in the pool area.

"We feel this would be very unfair to patrons and residents," the borough said.

"While this decision is inconvenient and a disappointment to all of us, it will allow us to make improvements and upgrades to the pool for the long term," the borough said. "Instead of investing in the required items that only deal with this pandemic, we hope these improvements will make our facility more enjoyable to our patrons in years to come."