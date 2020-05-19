Meals available for Cumberland County seniors

Grab and go meals are available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at each center for Cumberland County residents who are 60 or older.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County Seniors who need a meal can sign up at one of the six senior centers across the county to receive one, according to Communications Director Samantha Krepps.

Even though all the centers are closed until further notice, seniors can still pick one up at local centers.

Grab and go meals are available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at each center for Cumberland County residents who are 60 or older. Seniors need to reserve a meal by calling the Senior Center in their area 24 hours in advance.

“Calling ahead will ensure that there are enough meals available,” said Cumberland County Director of Aging and Community Services Sandy Gurreri, “The meals are prepared by our vendor in a kitchen off site that meets and follows all food safety guidelines; they are delivered to the centers ready for distribution.”

Arrangements can be made to have meals delivered for those who do not have transportation, by contacting the Cumberland County Aging and Community Services at 717-240-6110.

Cumberland County Senior Centers:

91 Doubling Gap Road, Suite 1

Newville

717-776-4478

115 N. Fayette Street, Shippensburg

717-300-3563

The Carlisle Senior Action Center

Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret Street, Carlisle

97 W. Portland Street, Mechanicsburg

717-697-5947

East Pennsboro Township Municipal Building

98 South Enola Drive, Enola

717-732-3915

122 Geary Avenue, New Cumberland