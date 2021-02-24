Mass vaccination sites on the way, but not immediately

As Pennsylvania Department of Health officials work with community organizations to plan future mass vaccination clinics, they also warn not to expect them too soon.

Mass vaccination sites are being set up in a majority of Southcentral Pennsylvania counties: Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin and York.

The sites can't run yet, though, as there isn't enough vaccine.

Nearly three months into the vaccine rollout, several million people eligible in Pennsylvania's Phase 1A still have not received the vaccine.

"Holding a community vaccination site without having enough vaccines may not do many people good. We want to make sure the vaccine is available when those sites are stood up," said Barry Ciccocioppo, Department of Health Communications Director.

Pennsylvania received 225,890 first doses this week from the federal government.

Health officials said they were working with PEMA and FEMA to have site plans ready when enough vaccine arrives.