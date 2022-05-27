Masks return to Penn State campuses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Face masks are again returning to some Penn State campuses.
Effective Tuesday, May 31, face masks will be required indoors at Penn State Beaver, Greater Allegheny, New Kensington, Schuylkill, and University Park because they are located in counties with high COVID-19 community levels.
Masks were previously required at Penn State Abington, Behrend, Brandywine, Great Valley, Hazleton, Lehigh Valley, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre.
