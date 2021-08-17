Face masks now required indoors at FedExField

Guests will be allowed to remove their masks when they are sitting outside and/or actively eating or drinking.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — FedExField announced Tuesday that all fans must wear face masks when indoors at the stadium regardless of vaccination status. The new rule for the 2021 football season is consistent with guidance from public health in Prince George's County.

"We place the highest priority on the safety of our Fans, employees, coaching staff, and players," the Washington Football Team said in an email to season ticket holders.

Indoor areas of the stadium where masks will be required include the team store, bathrooms, Club Level concourse, elevators, stairwells, corridors, mother’s room, conference rooms, offices, first aid stations, suites when the windows are installed or closed, and the Press Box.

Guests will be allowed to remove their masks when they are sitting outside and/or actively eating or drinking.

Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear their face masks throughout FedExField whether indoors or outside and only take the masks off when eating or drinking.

Children two years old and younger are not required to wear a face mask.

Approved face coverings include:

KN95 (without valve)

N95 (without valve)

Cloth

Surgical/3-Ply

Face Shield (only when accompanied by another approved face covering)

Unapproved face coverings include:

Bandanas

Gaiter

Any face covering with an exhalation valve

Click here to learn more about FedExField's new face mask policy.

