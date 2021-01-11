Officials: Gov. Wolf to let Pa. schools set mask rules in January

Education officials have confirmed that Gov. Tom Wolf plans to announce that his administration will turn over decisions about masking to local school officials.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 1.

Education officials say Pennsylvania's governor expects to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf plans to announce Monday that his administration will turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17, according to two officials briefed on the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.

They say the acting health secretary’s mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities.

The Wolf administration imposed a statewide mandate in early September, citing a surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.