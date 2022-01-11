York Suburban School District revives masking requirements for students, faculty and staff

The updated plan requires masking whenever the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in York County is above 400 per 100,000 people, a mark the county has reached.

YORK, Pa. — York Suburban School District is once again making facemasks mandatory for all students, faculty and staff, the district said Tuesday in an announcement on its website.

The decision complies with the district's updated 2021-22 Health and Safety Plan and was approved Jan. 11 by the York Suburban Board of School Directors, the district said.

The updated plan requires universal masking whenever the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in York County is above 400 per 100,000 people.