York Suburban School District revives masking requirements for students, faculty and staff

YORK, Pa. — York Suburban School District is once again making facemasks mandatory for all students, faculty and staff, the district said Tuesday in an announcement on its website.
The decision complies with the district's updated 2021-22 Health and Safety Plan and was approved Jan. 11 by the York Suburban Board of School Directors, the district said.
The updated plan requires universal masking whenever the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in York County is above 400 per 100,000 people.
"Since the seven-day average of new cases currently exceeds the aforementioned threshold, masking will be required for all staff, students and visitors effective today," the school district said.