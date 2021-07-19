Could mask guidelines come back? Former U.S. Surgeon General says lifting mask restriction was 'premature'

The Trump administration's fmr. US Surgeon General said the CDC's lifting of mask restrictions was 'premature.' Meantime Los Angeles is putting masks back on indoors

Pennsylvania's physician general said she doesn't believe the state needs to bring back any COVID-19 restrictions at this time. But, she stressed vaccinations are the best way to prevent it from happening in the future.

Dr. Denise Johnson spoke to FOX43 as the former Trump administration US Surgeon General said he believed the CDC's lifting of mask restrictions nationwide was 'premature.' Los Angeles, California leaders have also reinstated indoor mask requirements as variants, such as the Delta variant, continue to spread.

"There's something we all can do. So, business owners: support your staff in getting vaccinated. You know, assist them however you can to get them vaccinated. That would be my advice to anyone," said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson said the state is 'certainly concerned' about the delta variant as it is highly contagious.

"The cases that we're seeing of the delta variant are almost exclusively in the unvaccinated or people who aren't completely vaccinated," she said.

Hear from Dr. Johnson:

She reminded people who are travelling for the summer that if they are in areas where there are low vaccination numbers or where unvaccinated people are congregating that it would be prudent to take precautions like wearing a mask.

"We've got all hands on deck trying to make sure that people have easy access to vaccine and that they're getting the information they need to make that decision to get vaccinated," she said.

Read the latest on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Pennsylvania:

From PA's Dept of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17 and 12:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, there were 996 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,216,763.

There are 260 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 50 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 – July 15 stood at 1.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 16 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 18, there were 9 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,795 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 19, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health's vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania's vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,426,708 total vaccine doses as of Monday, July 19.

5,612,485 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 164,271 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,848,704 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,129 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,592 cases among employees, for a total of 87,721 at 1,599 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,274 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,154 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.