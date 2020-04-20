Maryland receives 500K coronavirus tests from South Korea

Maryland's first lady Yumi Hogan, a Korean immigrant, helped broker deal between state and South Korea.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan negotiated with suppliers in South Korea to obtain a half-million coronavirus tests, according to officials. The move comes after President Donald Trump last week put the burden on states and their governors to independently obtain more medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic instead of relying on federal help.

Hogan made the official announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"The No. 1 problem facing us is lack of testing," Hogan told The New York Times. "Luckily, we had a very strong relationship with Korea. But it should not have been this difficult."

According to The New York Times, in recent days Hogan's wife, Yumi Hogan, a Korean immigrant who speaks fluent Korean, had been on the phone in the middle of the night helping to secure the final deal with two labs in South Korea to sell COVID-19 tests to Maryland.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that the first Korean Air flight to touch down at Baltimore-Washington International Airport had arrived carrying over 500,000 tests, for which the Food and Drug Administration, along with other agencies gave the seal of approval as the plane landed.

"I was frosted because my team was saying that the FDA approval was going to hold it up," Hogan said in an interview with The New York Times. "I didn’t care and was going to get the tests anyway."

The New York Times reports that on Saturday, Hogan, his wife, and a group of other state officials greeted the flight to receive the kits.

Once the new kits have passed muster in local labs, they will be distributed to the testing centers the state has set up in sporting fields, repurposed vehicle emissions testing centers and other locations.

Back on April 15, Hogan announced that Maryland is now in a position to plan the gradual rollout of the state’s recovery phase amid "very real reasons for hope and optimism," laying out four building blocks for a recovery plan:

Expanding testing capacity Increasing hospital surge capacity Ramping up the supply of PPE Building a robust contact tracing operation

Hogan announced that Maryland has expanded testing capacity by more than 5,000% in the past month and the state is on track with an aggressive plan to more than triple the current capacity to perform up to 10,000 tests per day.

“There are some very real reasons for hope and optimism right now and there is clearly a light at the end of this tunnel, but exactly how and when we will get to that light is going to be up to each and every one of us," Hogan said. "Right now while our numbers are still climbing and we are still heading up that curve, not down, it is absolutely critical for Marylanders to stay home, to continue avoiding crowds and gatherings, and to aggressively practice social distancing."

Hogan said the Trump administration has recognized the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor as an "emerging hot spot" for coronavirus cases.

Hogan said he flagged Maryland to the White House and state's 12 hot spots which include:

Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Carroll County

Prince George’s County

Montgomery County

Anne Arundel County

Howard County

Frederick County

Harford County

Queen Anne’s County

Calvert County

Charles County

