Maryland nursing home confirms 10 resident deaths, 77 coronavirus cases

A Carroll County nursing home, Pleasant View Mount Airy, has tested all 95 of its residents for COVID-19, and 77 are positive.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Maryland reported three more deaths of residents, bringing its total to nine deaths as a result of COVID-19. All 95 of the nursing home's residents have now been tested for the virus, with 77 testing positive and 18 testing negative, according to health officials.

Twenty-seven staff members have also tested positive, with seven test results still pending; 34 staff tests were negative.

The latest residents to pass away after being diagnosed with coronavirus include a man in his 60s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 80s.

The facility reported 66 positive cases, all of which included residents, on March 28. Sixteen patients have been hospitalized.

"To ensure adequate support for patients who remained in the facility, the National Guard deployed a medic unit to help assess all residents, with personal protective equipment provided by the Maryland Department of Health," the health department said in a statement. "After triage from the National Guard, a number of patients have been transported to area hospitals in order to receive a higher level of care."

A health department physician has been on site on Pleasant View to provide resources and support to the staff, including personal protective equipment.

"The Maryland Department of Health has facilitated the purchase of oxygen concentrators for the facility," the statement continued.



Maryland reported more than 3,000 positive cases of coronavirus and over 50 deaths in the state as of April 4.