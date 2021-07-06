Manheim Township amends COVID-19 rules and mask policies for visitors to its buildings and facilities

Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to wear face coverings, the board said. Those who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated must continue wearing them.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners on Monday announced it has amended the COVID-19 regulations and mask requirements for visitors to its buildings and facilities.

In conjunction with the updated CDC guidelines and the direction of Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief, Rick Kane, the following are updated mask rules that are effective immediately for Manheim Township:

Fully vaccinated residents/patrons can enter Township buildings and facilities without a mask with the understanding that the patron must be two weeks past final dose.

Not fully vaccinated residents/patrons two years or older who are not two weeks past their final dose are still required to wear a mask when entering Township buildings and facilities.

Unvaccinated residents/patrons two years or older who haven't been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask to when entering Township buildings and facilities.

The amended policy goes into effect immediately, the board said.

“I think I speak for all the Commissioners when I say Chief Kane did an exceptional job under difficult circumstances during the course of the last 15 months helping us navigate through all these different issues and I appreciate it, thank you,” said Thomas O'Brien, president of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, in a press release announcing the amended policy.

To learn more about masks and universal face coverings, please see the updated order of the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.