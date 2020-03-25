"Love is Quarantine" turns social distancing into a dating game

First there was "Love is Blind" and now "Love is Quarantine."

Social distancing is not making dating any easier for single people, but leave it up to the internet to make a game out of it.

Cue season one of "Love is Quarantine."

It's kind of a parody on the hit Netflix show, "Love is Blind."

That's the show where people date without seeing each other in these things called pods.

For "Love is Quarantine" people can sign up for the so-called show on a google doc that two people from New York created.

Then they create a video about why they should be on the show on Instagram.

Each night, the matchmaking begins.

If a pair is matched, they're given each other's phone number to chat the night away.

There are even themed nights, like seniors night or frontliners night for people who are deemed essential workers during this pandemic.

Even if you're not single, watching the feed is pretty hilarious and you can waste hours of your time scrolling through the videos.

Of course, it's all free.