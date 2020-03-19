Lock Haven University waives SAT requirement for applicants

Waiving the requirement will give more flexibility to prospective students as a lot of testing centers and scheduled exams are being cancelled.

Lock Haven University announces it will waive the SAT/ACT requirement for applicants in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

New applicants are still encouraged to include test scores if they have them. There will be limited scholarship opportunities for those who don't submit the scores.

Some majors do not qualify for the exemptions including biology, chemistry, geology, health science, nursing and physics.