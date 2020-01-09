Lock Haven University moves to remote instruction model due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The change will be in effect for at least two weeks, school officials said Tuesday. Students have the option to return home or stay in their dorms.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University has announced Tuesday that it will move to a 100% remote learning model for at least two weeks due to an elevated number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

The change will go into effect on Wednesday, school officials said.

Students will have the option to return home while remote learning is in place, or they will be permitted to remain in their campus residence halls.

The university said it will will facilitate both quarantine and isolation for students living on campus who have either been in contact with an individual who has tested positive or have themselves tested positive.

As outlined at the start of LHU’s voluntary asymptomatic testing program, a 5.0% positivity rate is the measure by which the university would reevaluate its ability to provide a safe on-campus learning environment.

As of Monday afternoon, the positivity rate on campus reached 4.0% and Tuesday morning, the positivity rate stood at 4.9%, according to university president Dr. Robert Pignatello.

“Our initial test results were encouraging," Pignatello said in a message to the LHU community. "But, as a result of contact tracing and case investigation efforts our testing was ramped up last Friday. This situation should demonstrate to everyone the insidious nature of COVID-19, its infectivity, and the critical nature of individual personal responsibility.

"Our proactive asymptomatic testing program worked by giving us critical information so as to break the chain of infection. Experts say 40% of infection transmission is from individuals with no symptoms. We have determined that off campus gatherings in confined areas where social distancing and mask wearing were not practiced is the culprit here.”

As the lack of social distancing became more apparent last week, the university said it initiated a stricter visitor and guest policy. That policy will remain in effect for this two-week period, meaning no guests or visitors are permitted in either on-campus housing or at Evergreen Commons, and additional asymptomatic testing was conducted Friday and Monday, Pignatello said.

Before face-to-face classes can resume on Monday, Sept. 21, there will be reentry COVID-19 testing available to all students living on or off campus and/or taking face-to-face classes and to employees, the university said.

The voluntary testing will be done Sept. 16-17 and results processed before Monday.

LHU faculty are prepared to convert to remote instruction as this possibility was outlined as part of the university’s original contingency plan. Bentley dining hall will transition to grab-and-go only for all meals and there will be no sit-down dining. The library will remain open for pick-up only. All other campus facilities, including the student recreation center, will be closed for the two-week period

With the two-week suspension of face-to-face classes, LHU’s intention is to stop any further spread, allow those infected to isolate and recover, and set up for a safe return and continuation to the semester’s activities.