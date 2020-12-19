x
Local disinfection company offers to clean 40 Cumberland and Dauphin County eating establishments

Hazard Clean LLC is offering to sanitize 40 restaurants, bars and taverns in Cumberland and Dauphin Counties at no cost.
Credit: ZERO HAZARD CLEAN LLC
ZERO HAZARD CLEAN LLC LOGO

One local disinfection company is offering to help bars, restaurants and taverns in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. 

In light of the increased COVID-19 mitigation efforts in effect until January 4, Zero Hazard LLC, is offering to disinfect 40 bars, restaurants and taverns in Cumberland and Dauphin Counties free of charge. 

The company is offering this service to 40 restaurants, bars and taverns through the rest of 2020 in hopes "..this small act from one local business to another can help them re-open for indoor dining successfully after the new year." the company said in a press release. 

Zero Hazard uses a disinfectant called Hypochlorous Acid, which is a non-toxic disinfectant and says it is "one of the most effective disinfectants"

Interested owners can go online or call (717) 802-5074.