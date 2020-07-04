Local construction company donates masks, money, and property to fight COVID-19

The CEO of Kinsley Enterprises says he's impressed with the way employees have pitched in to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kinsley Enterprises would normally be hard at work dealing with dozens of construction projects during a normal April.

Instead, the York County-based company is now using its resources to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been amazed at the response of our employees, not only to dealing with the upheaval of what this pandemic has thrown upon us, but what they've been to go above and beyond and to help," said Rob Kinsley, CEO of Kinsley Enterprises.

He says he's amazed by how many employees in south central PA have been willing to help.

Especially when it came to the coveted N95 masks that construction crews usually wear and now are desperately needed for healthcare workers.

"We sent out a call to all of our employees to start scouring job sites, job trailers, company vehicles, storage rooms. Within the week that we were asked, we collected somewhere between 500-600 masks," said Kinsley.

They've now donated those masks to local medical professionals.

Kinsley has also donated property to the York County Food Bank for a second location to help with the need during the pandemic.

"They were able to get that up and running and my understanding that is in the first day they were able to distribute something like 17-hundred meals to families out of that new location."

Kinsley is also giving $30,000 to the York County COVID-19 Response fund.

That fund was created by the United Way of York County and the York County Community Foundation.

It will give grants to local non-profit organizations to help people affected by the pandemic in York County.

"We're very aware that this challenge has impacted everyone," said Kinsley.

Besides helping the community, some employees are even helping each other.

Patriot Broadband Construction, which is part of Kinsley, is working to support critical communication, like 9-1-1 centers and first responders services.