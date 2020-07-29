Liquor Control enforcement officers issued 26 warnings, one violation notice in latest round of COVID-19 compliance checks

The checks are done to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control issued 26 warnings and one notice of violation during compliance checks at 1,650 licensed liquor establishments across the state on Monday and Tuesday, according to numbers released this week.

The checks are done to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety measures in the liquor code.

In the Harrisburg area, four warnings were issued in visits to 37 establishments, according to the police data.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, police say.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to: