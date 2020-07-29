Liquor Control enforcement officers issued 26 warnings, one violation notice in latest round of COVID-19 compliance checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control issued 26 warnings and one notice of violation during compliance checks at 1,650 licensed liquor establishments across the state on Monday and Tuesday, according to numbers released this week.
The checks are done to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety measures in the liquor code.
In the Harrisburg area, four warnings were issued in visits to 37 establishments, according to the police data.
Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, police say.
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
