Liquor Control Enforcement officers issue warnings to 64 businesses during COVID-19 compliance checks

The officers visited a total of 1,709 licensed liquor establishments over the weekend to ensure they were abiding by coronavirus mitigation requirements, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 64 warnings during COVID-19 mitigation compliance checks at 1,709 licensed liquor establishments over the weekend, according to data released Monday.

The compliance checks are to ensure the establishments are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements including social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code, according to State Police.

In the Harrisburg area, seven warnings were issued during visits to 54 establishments, Monday's report states.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.