Liquor Control Enforcement officers issue 47 warnings, 1 written notice during latest COVID-19 mitigation compliance checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 47 warnings and issued one written notice of violation during COVID-19 mitigation compliance checks at businesses across the state on Monday and Tuesday, according to numbers released Wednesday.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, State Police said. It is intended to give licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of the violations observed. The investigation remains open during this period, pending further review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Enforcement.

State Police did not identify the business that received the notice of violation, but said it was located in the Allentown area.

Officers visited 1,876 businesses statewide on Monday and Tuesday. Of the 47 Harrisburg-area businesses visited, Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 13 warnings, State Police said.

The compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, according to State Police.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to: