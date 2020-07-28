Lincoln Speedway vendor tests positive for COVID-19

The vendor was taken to the hospital, and Speedway officials were notified on Saturday that they tested postive for COVID-19.

A Lincoln Speedway vendor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being taken to a local hospital during a race on Thursday according to a Facebook post by Lincoln Speedway.

According to the post, the vendor was not feeling well prior to the start of Gettysburg Clash on Thursday, July 23.

Ultimately, the vendor was taken to the hospital, and Speedway officials were notified on Saturday that they tested postive for COVID-19.

Employees and other vendors were notified of the positive result, and the vendors stand will be closed for the foreseeable future.