Lincoln Speedway to host race on Memorial Day

The speedway will host a race on Monday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. with fans in attendance.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — After nine weeks of lying dormant, Lincoln Speedway will once again hear the roar of 410 engines and the smell of methanol on Monday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. The 410 sprint car only show will be open to fans with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. (pit gates open at 3:30 p.m.) and hot laps at 6:30 p.m. The 35-lap feature will pay $5,000 to win and $400 to start.

“We are excited to bring racing back to Central PA after two months of empty tracks and stands. We encourage fans to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines,” said Jerry Parrish.

Everyone in attendance at Monday’s event will be required to sign a waiver before entering the track acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver is available on Lincoln’s website, www.lincolnspeedway.com, and fans are encouraged to bring a signed copy of the wavier with them to limit contact with track employees upon arrival. Every fan in attendance will receive a token to bring along to future races verifying they have already filled out the COVID-19 waiver. [Direct link to waiver: http://lincolnspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Lincoln-COVID-Waiver-5.25.2020.pdf]

Due to social distancing guidelines the speedway will only be permitted to open to fans at a limited capacity. Track management has added two additional viewing areas for general admission ticket holders. The first is in turns 1 and 2 in the infield and the second is outside of turn 1 in the bleachers.

A plan is in place to accommodate reserved seat holders and social distancing guidelines. A reserved seat holder gate will open at 3:00 p.m. on either side of the track, an hour before general admission gates open. In that hour track employees will work with reserved seat holders on finding a seat in the grandstands that adheres to the social distancing guidelines in place. Reserved seat holders will be required to show their reserved seat card for early entrance.

The track will have a limited number of masks available for purchase at the novelty stand. Promoters are taking precautionary measures to ensure a safe environment for fans, participants and employees as they make the return to racing. If you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are not feeling well, we ask that you please stay home. Fans not able to attend the race can catch all of the action on SpeedShiftTV.

Fans are encouraged to bring exact change with them as an additional measure to limit contact points at the ticket booths. Ticket pricing is $20 for general admission, $10 for students (12-17 with ID) and $30 for a pit pass. Lincoln concession stands will be closed. There will be food and beverages available for purchase at the track.

Lincoln Speedway’s return to racing on Monday, May 25 will kick off with time trials at 7:00 p.m. Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. and grandstand gates are set to open at 4:00 p.m. The 410 sprint car only show will pay $5,000 to win and $400 to take the green flag. Pricing is $20 for general admission, $10 for students (12-17 with ID) and $30 for a pit pass. Fans are encouraged to wear a mask, social distance, follow CDC guidelines, bring a signed copy of the waiver and use exact change when possible.

Located in Abbottstown, PA, the 3/8th-mile high-banked clay oval has been a staple in professional auto racing for over 60 years. The Pigeon Hills oval is one of several famed Central Pennsylvania racetracks which represent the toughest, most competitive weekly sprint car racing in the nation. A family fun night to be had by all who visit the famed Lincoln Speedway!