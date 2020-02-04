License to carry firearms permits extended

This extension is due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriffs departments, as well as other measures being taken limit COVID-19 spread.

Governor Wolf grants an extension on license to carry firearms permits, State Police said on Wednesday.

Permits that expired on March 19 or later have been extended to May 30.

This extension is due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriffs departments, as well as other measures being taken limit COVID-19 spread.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle.

In Pennsylvania, an individual 21-years-old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside or, if a resident of a city of the first class, with the chief of police of that city. The sheriff has 45 days to investigate and determine an individual's eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years.