LG Health will begin closing COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites on Sundays

The decision is due to decreased demand, a spokesperson said. The sites will remain open weekdays and Saturdays.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said Wednesday it will close its two community COVID-19 testing sites on Sundays, beginning April 26.

The testing sites at the PA College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium will continue operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The closing is due to low demand on Sundays, a LG Health spokesperson said in a press release.

Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever or shortness of breath, and may require a test on a Sunday, should call one of LG Health’s seven urgent care locations throughout Lancaster County, Southern Lebanon County and Western Chester County to request a test, the healthcare system said.

LG Health COVID-19 testing site information and hours of operation are listed below and available online.