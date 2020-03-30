Lebanon VA Medical Center's 5 community clinics will begin limiting services Tuesday

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced Monday that its five community clinics, located in Wyomissing, Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, and York will be limiting services to protect the safety to veterans and staff members during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The policy goes into effect Tuesday, the VA Medical Center said.
Beginning Tuesday, all scheduled outpatient community clinic visits will be conducted via a telephone or video visit or rescheduled as appropriate, the VA Medical Center said. Walk-in appointments at VA Community Clinics will not be available. Labs will only be drawn at the main Lebanon campus.
A health care provider team remains always available to address veterans health care needs. Those who need a telephone appointment can call (717) 272-6621, ext. 5105.
All providers caring for veterans will have access to necessary medical records. Any veterans having a medical or mental health emergency should dial 911 immediately, the VA Medical Center said.
To help the Center address the most urgent needs first, veterans are being asked to use one of the Center's online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns.
Veterans can:
- Use Secure Messaging. You can send a secure message via My HealtheVet to your provider about any health concern or question via www.myhealth.va.gov.
- Download VA Video Connect. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect now, you can prepare yourself.
Because this is a dynamic and changing situation, the best way to get the most up-to-date facility information is to routinely check Lebanon VA Medical Center’s website at www.lebanon.va.gov.
VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.