Lebanon VA Medical Center says it treated a patient with coronavirus

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that it treated a patient who had a positive test for COVID-19.

The veteran was treated at the Medical Center's Emergency Department before being sent home to self-isolate, with appropriate follow-up care, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

"Lebanon VA Medical Center used all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Veterans Health Administration," the statement said. "These included utilizing infection-cotnrol guidelines designed for both optimal medical care of patients with infectious diseases and the protection of staff and other patients."

The VA Medical Center's leadership is in close contact with the CDC, VHA and Pennsylvania Department of Health and will adapt its policies and procedures as needed, the hospital said in its statement. The hospital is currently screening patients for potential COVID-19 infection, which includes inquiring about the patients' travel history and symptoms associated with coronavirus.