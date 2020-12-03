The facility is taking precautionary and preparatory measures to limit exposure to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon VA Medical Center has implemented screening measures for anyone entering its main campus or community clinics to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Center has also enacted a Restricted Visitation status for all inpatient beds and has discontinued all direct admissions to the Community Living Centers (long term care).

“We have veterans of all different ages with all different kinds of medical problems so our responsibility is to take care of them first, take care of our staff, and also we have a community responsibility as well,” explained Dr. John Halcovage, an internist at Lebanon VAMC.

Lebanon VAMC has no cases of COVID-19. The facility is taking precautionary and preparatory measures. Veterans, volunteers and visitors are required to use the 1700 South Lincoln Avenue entrance. All Veterans, visitors, volunteers and staff will be screened utilizing 3 questions.

“We understand families are concerned with their loved ones who are being cared for here,” said Lebanon VAMC Director Robert Callahan, Jr. “What we’re asking them to do is contact the care team directly.”

The challenge for medical centers nationwide has been making sure they have enough staff and equipment to handle an influx of patients as the Coronavirus spreads across the world. The Lebanon VAMC has nine active airborne infection isolation rooms, where they would care for a patient who tested presumed positive for the Coronavirus. They are prepared to add more rooms, should it come to that.

“We’ve been able to convert these additional rooms with the help of our engineering staff so we’ve augmented our numbers,” said Theresa Haley, Infection Preventionist at Lebanon VAMC.

Staff told FOX43 News they have backup ventilators in an emergency stash and can pull additional nurses who are trained to treat patients in airborne infection isolation rooms.

Lebanon VAMC has created other avenues for visitation, including Skype Visits. Veterans who are registered in the My HealtheVet program may be able to receive treatment through VA Video Connect.



“We apologize in advance for any delays or inconveniences this may cause, however, we believe, preparation is the judicious course of action and we are taking steps to ensure our Veterans, staff, volunteers, visitors and others coming to our campus are screened and appropriately cared for,” said VAMC Director, Robert W. Callahan, Jr. “While this process will be an inconvenience, we are implementing a plan that allows us to pre-screen individuals entering the campus and provide care for those who need it. We strongly encourage Veterans who have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms to call their primary care provider before traveling to the main campus or community clinics.”